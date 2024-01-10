Stakeholders applaud NGX Group for smooth transition

Market stakeholders have applauded Nigerian Exchange Group, led by Alhaji (Dr) Umaru Kwairanga, for the seamless leadership transition within the group. Effective Monday January 1, 2024, the transition marked the shift from the former Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, to the GMD/CEO-Designate, Temi Popoola.

The announcement revealed Popoola’s appointment as GMD/CEO designate and the assignment of Jude Chiemeka, Executive Director, Capital Market, as the acting Chief Executive Officer of NGX. Stakeholders lauded this smooth handover, emphasising the effectiveness of the succession plan of the group. During the announcement, Dr. Kwairanga expressed deep appreciation for Mr. Onyema’s stellar leadership, acknowledging his transformative tenure as the CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange from 2011 to 2021, followed by his tenure as the GMD/ CEO of NGX Group Plc from 2021 to 2024. Mr. Onyema led the stabilisation, growth, demutualisation and restructuring of the Nigerian Stock Exchange to NGX Group Plc, a public company limited by shares, which is a significant milestone in the organisation’s history He also led the listing of the company on the main board of NGX. Mr Onyema, who will complete his tenure on March 31, 2024 has proceeded on his terminal leave effective January 1, 2024.

Expressing confidence in Popoola and Chiemeka’s abilities, Kwairanga said: “I have no doubt in Mr. Popoola’s capability to successfully continue the legacy Mr. Onyema has created and take NGX Group to greater heights. “I also firmly believe in Mr. Chiemeka’s ability to seamlessly assume leadership at NGX from Mr. Popoola, building upon his impressive achievements and fostering continued growth in the capital market.”