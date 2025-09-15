Stakeholders Alarmed As Femicide Cases Surge In Lagos

Lagos State is witnessing a disturbing rise in the killing of women and girls, prompting fresh concerns from stakeholders who warn that unchecked femicide could have devastating effect on families, communities, and the society.

Speaking with the media in Lagos yesterday, advocates identified domestic violence as a major driver of the escalating crisis, stressing that urgent interventions are needed. Founder, DOHS Cares Foundation, Mrs Ololade Ajayi, attributed the rise in femicide to a failure in society values.

According to reports, femicide is the intentional murder of women or girls specifically because of their gender, often carried out by intimate partners or close relatives. Despite growing awareness campaigns, reports show that violence against women in Nigeria is on the increase.

On September 3, police arrested a man who allegedly disguised himself as a dispatch rider to gain access to his estranged girlfriend’s home in Oko-Oba, where he fatally stabbed her after she ended their relationship over his abusive behaviour.

Similarly, in July, another man was arrested in Ayobo after confessing to stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in a hotel room, claiming ritual motives. Earlier in March, a man in Badagry reportedly killed his wife during a heated argument, while in February, a 23-year-old in Alimosho was apprehended for beating his girlfriend to death.

Figures from DOHS Cares Foundation show that over 140 verified femicide cases have been documented across Nigeria in the first nine months of the year, many of them in Lagos. Mrs. Ajayi, described the killings as a grim reflection of Nigeria’s patriarchal culture, entrenched stereotypes, and harmful gender norms.

“Currently, no Nigerian law specifically addresses femicide,” Ajayi said. “Perpetrators are tried under general murder laws that do not capture the gender

specific nature of these crimes. We need laws that directly address femicide, with strict punishments, safe shelters, and effective law enforcement.”

Security expert, Mr. Christopher Oji, linked the trend to jealousy, infidelity, economic hardship, drug abuse, and childhood exposure to domestic violence. He urged couples to embrace premarital court- ship to detect red flags early, adding that separation or divorce is preferable to violence.