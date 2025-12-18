Stakeholders Advocate Technology, Innovation To Drive Inclusion Of Persons With Disabilities

Stakeholders across public and private sectors have called for increased adoption of technology, data-driven policies and innovation to promote sustainable inclusion for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria.

The call was made at the AbilityX 2025 Conference organised by Project Enable Africa in partnership with Jobberman Nigeria and other strategic partners. The conference, themed “The Future of Disability Inclusion in Nigeria,” was held in Lagos and attracted over 300 participants, including policymakers, private-sector leaders, innovators, development partners and disability advocates.

Participants at the event highlighted persistent gaps in policy implementation, employment opportunities, healthcare access, infrastructure development and representation of PWDs, while also showcasing practical and scalable solutions that can be adopted across different sectors.

In his opening remarks, the Board Co-Chairman of Project Enable Africa, Dr. Kola Olugbodi, noted that Nigeria’s estimated 30 million persons living with disabilities constitute a vast but largely underutilised talent pool. He stressed the need for deliberate policy reforms, empowerment initiatives and greater representation to unlock the economic and social potential of PWDs.

The conference featured plenary sessions, breakout discussions and fireside chats focused on inclusive data and budgeting, healthcare, finance, media, hospitality, employability and workplace inclusion.

Jobberman Nigeria led two key sessions centred on inclusive employment and service excellence. Speaking during the employment session, Esther Obele emphasised that workplace inclusion is a right rather than a favour, urging employers and policymakers to integrate accessibility and equity into recruitment processes and organisational culture.

In another session on customer service, Oluwajuwonlo Esho highlighted the role of positive customer experience in driving loyalty and long-term business sustainability, describing excellent service as a critical tool for growth and retention.

Delivering the keynote address, Group Executive at Sterling Financial Holdings, Temi Dalley, challenged existing perceptions around disability, stating that inclusion should be seen as a strategic advantage rather than an obligation. She called on stakeholders to move beyond awareness campaigns and commit to concrete actions that produce measurable impact.

A major highlight of the event was the AbilityX Impact Awards, which recognised organisations and individuals making significant contributions to disability inclusion. Award recipients included Access Tech Innovation and Research Centre, MTN Nigeria and Adejobi Adewoye.

Speaking at the close of the conference, Executive Director of Project Enable Africa, Olalekan Owonikoko, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to ensuring that discussions from AbilityX 2025 translate into sustained action.

He noted that genuine inclusion requires strong implementation frameworks, accountability and collaboration among stakeholders.