Stakeholders advocate tech deployment for improved insurance earnings

As insurance industry navigates to boost revenue earnings, stakeholders have identified the need to embrace technology to achieve the target.

This and others formed part of the discourse during the Insurance Meets Tech 2023 conference, which had as themed: ‘Unlocking Policy and Tech Bottleneck Hindering Disruptive Insurance Penetration,’ held in Lagos last week.

The stakeholders, who lamented the level of insurance penetration in the country, which currently stands at 0.5 per cent, said the deployment of technology could see the premium income increasing from over N726.2 billion it recorded in year 2022 to N1 trillion in 2023.

Speaking at the event, Founder and CEO of FirstFounders, David Lanre, emphasised the importance of collaboration.

He said: “This is an opportunity for us to collaborate with emerging startups in the insurance sector, bringing solutions that address key challenges.”

On his part, Client Technology Lead at FSI-Microsoft Nigeria, Wole Odeleye, stated that insurance had made significant progress in terms of technology adoption.

However, he pointed out that true scalability would only occur when insurance becomes an integral part of the financial ecosystem.

Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at AIICO, Olusanjo Shodimu, stressed the importance of identifying businesses with significant customer bases and risk profiles and partnering with them as underwriters.

Also speaking, the president, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, said the N1 trillion gross premium had been an age-long target for the industry, stressing that he was optimistic that the sub-sector would achieve the feat this year.

The industry, he said, had progressed a lot in the area of technological adoption, while believing that tech and digitalisation would steer the insurance industry to meet its expectations, even as he promised that operators would continue to partner tech companies in a collaboration that will yield positive results.

He stressed that the industry wss leveraging technology on adoption of third party motor insurance and had partnered several states including Lagos to enhance insurance adoption, especially, from motorists in the country.

According to him, “we, as insurance operators, believe technology and digital resolution will enhance insurance operations, deepen penetration and acceptance in the country. To this end, we have collaborated with some state governments, including Lagos to enhance third party motor insurance adoption.”

He expressed optimism that technology remained a leveller, a platform that will give the insurance industry the needed breakthrough, saying that insurance operators were open to its adopt.

Earlier, the convener of the initiative, Odion Aleobua, stressed that though in the fourth quarter of 2022, insurance industry recorded a staggering N726.2billion in gross premium income, he believes the industry is merely scratching the surface of what is possible.

Saying the figure is just a testament to the enormous potential that lies within the industry, he added that this indicated an industry with the capacity for exponential growth and its collective responsibility to unlock the potential.

”However, when we consider that in the same year, Zenith Bank Plc alone reported N945.5billion in gross earnings in the same economy, it indicates the potential and it is instructive that the Nigerian insurance industry has yet to scratch the surface of what is possible,” Odion, who is also the Managing Director/CEO of Modion Communications Limited, pointed out.

Moreover, he said the burgeoning success of insurtech with substantial millions of dollars in investment, underscored the importance of embracing technology and innovation to shape the future of insurance in Nigeria.

He describes Insurance Meets Tech 2.0 as a platform to harness the potential as its a gathering of visionaries, innovators, and industry leaders committed to pushing the boundaries at what insurance can acheive in Nigeria.

Similarly, CEO/founder, Caladium Consulting, Ayo Bankole Akintujoye, said every industry was harnessing the opportunities in technology and that insurance could not be isolated, thereby, calling for a stronger collaboration between the insurers and tech firms to deepen insurance penetration, acceptance and profitability.

Calling on insurers to learn from the banking industry that has led the pace in digitilisation and leveraging on multiple channels to reach out to customers, he urged operators to move with trends to hasten growth and not to be left behind in the scheme of things.

He applauded the maiden edition of the programme which took place last year, expecting that the ongoing conference slated for yesterday and today should outpace the previous one in terms of rich contents, partnership, networking and impact.