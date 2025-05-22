Stakeholders Advocate Practical Strategies To Curb Moral Decadence

Share

The urgent need to address moral decline among young learners took centre stage at a one-day Congress organised by the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Awka.

Held at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, the event attracted top government officials, educators, religious and community leaders, school administrators, media professionals, and students.

The theme of the Congress was “Moral Regeneration and Value Reorientation at the Basic Education Level: The Role of Stakeholders.”

In her keynote address, the wife of the state governor, Dr. Nonye Soludo, described the theme as both timely and necessary.

She lamented the widespread erosion of societal values and blamed the failure of families, schools, and social institutions for the rising moral decadence.

“Parents must rise to their role as the first teachers of their children,” Dr. Soludo said. “Many teachers struggle to manage students who were not properly raised at home.

“We must all commit to developing practical strategies to reclaim our children, starting at the basic education level where moral formation begins.”

In her welcome remarks, ASUBEB Chairman, Dr. Vera Nkiru Nwadinobi, emphasized Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s commitment to embedding value-based education within the basic education curriculum. She highlighted efforts to strengthen school leadership, empower teachers, and promote inclusive education policies.

“Basic education lays the foundation for moral, civic, and intellectual development,” Dr. Nwadinobi said, urging stakeholders — including government agencies, teachers, parents, community and religious leaders, and civil society — to work collaboratively in restoring societal values.

Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Clement Nwogbo, represented by Prof. Frank-Collins Okafor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, praised the Congress as a welcome departure from passive discussions to proactive engagement. He noted that moral education, alongside academic learning, is crucial for holistic development.

Delivering the lead paper, Prof. Emeka Ezeonu of the Department of Applied Biochemistry, UNIZIK, Awka, defined moral degeneration as the decline in ethical standards and societal principles. He identified contributing factors including political corruption, peer influence, social media exposure, and the weakening of community bonds.

“Children at the basic education level are in their formative years,” Prof. Ezeonu noted. “Without proper guidance, they risk adopting negative values. Schools, as primary agents of socialization, must lead the charge in instilling moral values.”

Panel discussants — including Prof. Chukwuemeka Jaja Nwanegbo of UNIZIK, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu (Chairman, PPSSC Awka), Hon. Ify Obinabo (Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare), and Dr. Ego Uzoezie (former Provost, Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe) — unanimously called for collective and sustained action to instil strong values in children from an early age.

The traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka, cautioned parents against attacking teachers for disciplining students, warning that such actions undermine moral authority and foster indiscipline.

The event also featured the donation of laptops to schools by Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank, with the Obi Jackson Group pledging an additional 50 laptops in support of the state’s education drive.

Highlights included cultural dance, a welcome song, and a drama presentation by students, which added colour and excitement to the day.

