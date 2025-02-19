Stakeholders Advocate For Social Change

Share

The Global Association of Female Attorney (GAFA) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting justice, equality, and human rights, with a focus on creating a better society for all.

The President of GAFA, Chinelo Iriele, made this known on the occasion of Mothers Night being a prelude to her daughters wedding held in Abuja.

GAFA President emphasized the organization’s dedication to advocating for policies and laws that promote equality, justice, and human rights.

“As female attorneys, we recognize the critical role we play in shaping a better society. We will continue to work tirelessly to promote the rights of women, children, and marginalized communities.”

While expressing her profound gratitude to you all for accepting the invitation, she sought for continuous prayer and support for a successful marriage between Uchenna Iriele and Okwunna Obi before, during, and after the wedding, as well as for the Irieles and Obis.

The organization has called on governments, international organizations, and civil society to join forces in promoting a more just and equitable society.

Speaking on the Role of Mothers in the Home, Rita Chris Garuba, who anchored the session, stressed that womanhood is embracing femininity nurturing and caring for others.

” Women find strength in challenges of life. Womanhood entails the ability of a mother, a sister, a problem solver, and a friend.

“Womanhood is not just something that you make your own wish. It means that womanhood is actually a journey that evolves and changes.”

She informed that women are wired to handle situations in a way that brings out the best of society that we have today.

” This is the proper thing that we observe as women that will keep families together. The woman understands her role, she’s supports the husband, she cooks and trains the children.

“She takes a role that is to bring the family together in order to bring out the best in society.

She, however, laments that many marriages are crashing now because the love of money is the order of the day.

“We have so many women loving money as the main one and women are often taking left, right?

“And centre trying to make this money for the family, and I did say something that. Yes, there’s no real ideal role practically.

” I talked about the man who cried, every time we mentioned his mother because his mother was the one who made sure he was educated.

“Some women have done it. And what we have at the end of the day are successful children.

“Homes are crushing today because we’re not adjusting to the need of the day and with stories are repeating itself, people who have to adjust to get things to work properly, even in our lives our mothers we have to adjust to get things to work properly.

Speaking on the effect of good and poor parenting on the children, Kenneth Okonkwo harps on the need for parents to live by example because children learn from what they see and not what you say to them.

