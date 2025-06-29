Stakeholders Advocate For Increased Women Participation In Politics

Stakeholders have called for greater inclusion of women in politics, urging them to join political and social groups across Niger State as part of broader efforts to promote gender equality and social inclusion in Nigeria’s electoral process.

The call was made during a town hall meeting on Electoral Process, Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, organized by the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA), in collaboration with the Global Promoters for Community Initiative (GPCI) and the Federation of Muslim Women in Nigeria (FOMWAN), Niger State chapter.

Speaking at the event, the State Vice Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Barrister Safaratu Abdulkareem, emphasized the need to support women in navigating political spaces and taking on active roles in governance.

“The whole motive is to see how we can help our women navigate and become actively involved. We want the 35 percent affirmative action of the Nigerian Gender Policy to be met,” she said.

She noted that every Nigerian has the right to vote and be voted for, stressing that women and persons living with disabilities deserve equal opportunities to participate in the country’s political process.

In her remarks, the North Central Zonal Coordinator of WRAPA, Town Planner Kaltum Dauda Rufai, urged women to shed societal inhibitions and become involved in the electoral process.

“We will go to the nooks and crannies of the society to educate our women to be part of the electoral process,” she said.

She also appealed to religious, traditional, and community leaders to encourage men to support their wives’ participation in politics.

Acting Amira of FOMWAN, Hajia Aishatu Usman Bosso, emphasized that many women have become breadwinners in their homes and must be given a voice in governance.

“We are sensitising our Muslim women, especially those who are interested in politics, to come forward and embrace the opportunity so that we can have a voice and support them,” she stated.

Similarly, the Financial Secretary of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Mrs. Adeoko Titilayo Funmilayo, called on Christian women in the state to pursue education and readiness for political participation.

She also stressed the need for increased awareness and sensitization to empower women to take their rightful place in governance.