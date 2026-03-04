Stakeholder Urges FG To Invest In Blue Economy, Reduce Poverty

A stakeholder and expert in maritime, Mrs Chika Chukwudi, has advised the Federal Government to invest more aggressively in blue economy than any other sector in order to create mass employment and reduce poverty.

She said in Lagos that Nigeria, with over 850 kilometers of Atlantic coastline and access to the Gulf of Guinea, was on one of the busiest maritime routes in Africa, adding that the country was blessed with extensive inland waterways, including the River Niger and River Benue as well as numerous lakes and dams.

Chukwudi explained: “Despite these natural advantages, the maritime sector contributes far below its potential to national GDP. Ports remain under-optimised, inland waterways underutilized, fisheries underdeveloped, and coastal tourism largely unexplored.

“No other sector has the capacity to generate employment across such a wide spectrum of skill levels as the blue economy. From artisanal fisheries to industrial aquaculture, from shipbuilding and repairs to maritime logistics, from port management to marine biotechnology, the opportunities span both formal and informal sectors.”

Unlike capital-intensive industries that absorb limited skilled labour, she noted that the maritime sector could employ millions of fishermen, boat builders, marine engineers, dockworkers, environmental scientists, processors, exporters, and entrepreneurs.

According to her, investing in fisheries and aquaculture alone could significantly reduce Nigeria’s dependence on fish importation while creating rural jobs. Chukwudi stressed that developing shipbuilding and maintenance hubs would stimulate industrial growth, adding that expanding coastal tourism would empower local communities.

She explained:”Poverty in Nigeria is most severe in rural and coastal communities. Ironically, these communities sit closest to abundant aquatic resources. By investing in modern fishing techniques, cold chain logistics, processing facilities, and export frameworks, the government can raise incomes at the grassroots level.

“The blue economy directly connects natural resources to livelihoods. It allows small-scale operators to participate in global value chains. It empowers women in fish processing and marketing. It supports youth entrepreneurship in aquaculture and marine services.

“For decades, Nigeria’s economic health has fluctuated with global oil prices. The volatility of crude markets has repeatedly exposed the risks of mono-product dependence. Meanwhile, countries that invested heavily in maritime trade and ocean-based industries have built resilient economies.