Stakeholder Laments Poor Infrastructure In Nigeria Education System

..as 5,200 Students Benefit Free JAMB Form in Ekiti

Inadequate infrastructure has been described as a big challenge to improving the educational system in Nigeria.

The founder of Opeyemi David Falegan Foundation (ODF), Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan who gave the submission stated that many schools lack basic facilities such as classrooms, desks, and chairs.

Falegan spoke on Monday while distributing 5,200 free Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, forms to candidates across the local government areas in Ekiti state.

According to him, “lack of basic infrastructure has resulted in overcrowding, with some classrooms having up to 100 students per teacher,

“Also For years, Nigeria’s allocation to the education sector has been below the recommended benchmark for developing nations”

Falegan therefore urged the government” to do something by increasing it”,

He encouraged the students to study economically relevant courses “because some courses of studies are already outdated and not economically relevant to modern day progress ”

Falegan described his gesture as an Education Support Programme scheme.

“This is to support parents and students in the state, the rationale behind this exercise is to encourage Ekiti youth and many brilliant students from poor homes or backgrounds who may wish to further their education to a higher level, but couldn’t do so because their parents couldn’t afford the fees.”

A total number of 5,200 students were given and registered for the free jamb exercise from all local government areas of the state,

Falegan who explained that he spent millions of naira on the empowerment program added that the rationale behind this was to alleviate the burden of most of Ekiti’s parents who can’t afford to pay for the form.

“There are also orphans who have lost their parents without having anyone to cater for them educationally,” he said.

Parents and students, who spoke with Journalists during the Program were full of appreciation to the philanthropist, describing him as ‘a true son of Ekiti’.

The Founder, also revealed that his team went around all the local government areas in the state for enlightenment, screening of students who are qualified.

One of the parents, Abdus-Salam Ojo Bello commended the ‘uncommon gesture’ of Hon Falegan showering encomiums on him.

Abdus-Salam urged more Ekiti indigenes to emulate the good gestures.

Earlier a beneficiary, Miss Ajayi Titilayo Precious thanked ODF for “his humanitarian services to the good people of Ekiti.”She prayed that the lord would grant his heart desires

As part of the Philanthropic acts, the foundation had in recent times settled the medical bills of indigent patients in the state, empowering the market women, and traders, giving the motorists and commercial motorcyclists free fuels with a promise to do more.