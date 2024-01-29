Staff Welfare Remains Our Priority – TASUED VC

…As SSANU TASUED Branch Organises Training For Members

An assurance has been given by the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, Professor Oluwole Banjo, that the salaries and welfare of staff members would remain the highest priority of the management under his leadership.

Professor Banjo made this promise during a One-Day Training Programme organised by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), TASUED Branch, under the leadership of Comrade Kehinde Akeem.

“The challenges we’ve faced have provided opportunities for growth and learning. Throughout it all, your patience and personal commitment have been the bedrock of our success,” Prof. Banjo stated.

The VC urged staff members to ensure financial stability in their income by being frugal in their spending and avoiding unnecessary loans. Prof. Banjo also commended the leadership of SSANU for being a partner in progress.

Emphasising the importance of training, Prof. Banjo disclosed that training was an integral part of his vision for TASUED.

He expressed his appreciation for the Unions’ support in championing the training of staff members. “Training and re-training of our staff have been a major priority in our Management plan of action. I want to thank all stakeholders in the University for their exceptional commitment to staff development and welfare,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor also praised the Staff Unions on campus for fostering a positive and productive academic environment, noting their dedication to the betterment of TASUED and the academic community.

In his opening remarks at the training, the Chairman of the SSANU TASUED Branch, Comrade Kehinde Akeem Adebayo, stated that the Association intended to complement the institution’s management efforts in training staff for better service delivery.

He implored members to uphold the Association’s image and refrain from any actions that could tarnish their reputation or that of SSANU.

Comrade Kehinde also stressed the importance of continuous training, warning that members who fail to acquire additional knowledge may find themselves marginalized within the intellectual community.

The training commenced with a lecture by Barrister Mansur Adeleke Alfanla FCIMI, former SSANU Chairman and current Registrar of the University of Ilorin, on “University Management: The Role of Unions as Stakeholders.”

Alfanla urged the Union members to carry out their duties diligently and to complement the management, emphasizing that a crisis-prone institution cannot make progress.

Delving into the second lecture entitled; “Managing Stress And Self In A Period of Economic Crunch In Nigeria,” Dr. Senukon Olufemi Ajose-Harrison, a former Director-General of Lagos State Public Service Staff Development Centre (PSSDC), suggested 10 stress management skills, including balancing work and play, sticking to a plan, and seeking help when necessary.

Ajose-Harrison also criticized employees for complaints, laziness, lateness to work, lack of desire for professional development, and refusal to take accountability, warning that these behaviours lead to failure.

The event concluded with goodwill messages from the University Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mr Dapo Oke, and the Institution’s Bursar, Mr Kabiru Ogunneye, followed by an end-of-the-year party, where awards of meritorious service were presented to the Association’s retired staff members.