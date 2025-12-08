Staff, Tourists Among 25 Killed In Goa Nightclub Fire

Twenty five people have been killed in a fire at a popular nightclub in the coastal region of Goa, India, local officials say. The majority of victims are believed to be staff at the club in Arpora, North Goa, while tourists are also among the dead.

Police believe a gas cylinder exploded in the club’s kitchen, causing a blaze to rip through the venue on Saturday at midnight local time. Yesterday morning, officials said the death toll had risen from an earlier figure of 23.

Six more people are in a stable condition in hospital. The BBC has spoken to witnesses at the scene who described scenes of panic in the bustling nightlife area.

“The fire was mainly concentrated around the kitchen area on the ground floor,” said Alok Kumar, Goa’s Director General of Police. “The fire occurred around midnight. It has now been brought under control.”