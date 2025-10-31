New Telegraph

October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Staff Steal £1.3m From World Athletics

World Athletics says it has sacked staff and called in law enforcement after discovering corporate theft worth more than 1.5m euros (£1.3m).

The sport’s international governing body said the financial fraud, carried out by two of its employees and a contracted consultant over several years, was uncovered during its first annual audit under a new financial leadership team.

One of the employees had already left before the theft was discovered earlier this year, while the other and the consultant had their contracts terminated following an internal investigation. It added that detailed cases were handed over to judicial and legal authorities for criminal investigation.

World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe, said the organisation was “determined to recover whatever monies we are able using the full force of the law”.

