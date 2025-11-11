New Telegraph

November 11, 2025
Staff Of Office: Ogboru Congratulates Orugbo, Ovie Of Udu

Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has joined thousands of Udu people to congratulate Engr Micheal Ogheneovo Orugbo, Okporua I, Ovie of Udu Kingdom, on the momentous occasion of the presentation of Staff of Office by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

In a message personally signed and made available to journalists, Ogboru described the event as one marked by peace and cultural renaissance that will shapen the destiny of Udu people and the entire kingdom.

He emphasized the importance of unity during this transformative period, stating that it is imperative for all stakeholders to work collaboratively for the progress and development of Udu Kingdom.

He said: “On behalf of my family and supporters, I heartily congratulate His Royal Majesty, Engr. Orugbo, OKPORUA 1, Ovie of Udu Kingdom, on your exalted seat which will foster social harmony and economic advancement.”

