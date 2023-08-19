Staff Audit: Osun Assembly Invites Consultant Over Petitions

The Osun State House of Assembly has invited the consultant handling the ongoing staff audit in the state, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, who announced the decision on his X, (formerly Twitter) handle @AOEgbedun on Saturday, noted that the interactive session holds on Tuesday.

According to him, the invitation is at the instance of petitions submitted to the House against her.

Egbedun said: “The Assembly is expecting her to appear in person to respond to allegations levelled against her in the petitions.

“To this end, relevant stakeholders, Labour Unions and Association leaders in the ongoing Staff Audit with any information that can be helpful, are also invited.”

Recall that the staff verification exercise organised by Osun State Government for its employees was yet again disrupted on Friday, as staff members of the Osun State University, who were being verified, accused the Consultant in charge of molestation.

The exercise, being held at the Centre for Black Culture and Understanding, Osogbo, had been disrupted, as the staff members at the premises threatened not to continue with the verification.

It was the second disruption that the verification would experience at the same venue, as the exercise was also suspended on the day Judiciary staff were to be verified, following an allegation of verbal abuse against the consultant.

Speaking on behalf of the staff of the university, the Secretary, Academic Staff Union of the University, UNIOSUN chapter, Dr. Damilare Adekomi, accused the Consultant, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, of calling a professor a bastard.

Adekomi also said Bakrin-Ottun, while the exercise lasted tormented and verbally abused staff of the university, lowering their status.

After the intervention of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Clement Adebooye, the exercise later resumed and more staffers were verified.

Meanwhile, Bakrin-Ottun denied calling the Professor a bastard, alleging she was one being insulted by the workers.