Staff Audit: Consultant Apologises To Labour Union

The Chief Executive Officer of Sally Tibbot Consulting Nigeria, the consultant handling the Staff Audit in Osun State, Madam Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Labour Unions, and the Osun State government, on behalf of her company and staff, for the hitches and issues that arose from the ongoing Staff Audit.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Olamide Tiamiyu, a copy obtained by New Telegraph on Tuesday in Osogbo, noted that the apology, personally signed by her, was contained in a letter written to the Honourable Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, after the meeting between her and the Labour Leaders, held at the House of Assembly earlier today.

The statement noted that the consultant apologized for conduct considered offensive and repulsive behaviours by her staff or her company, against any member of staff, the Labour Unions in the State or the Osun State Government.

“She further sought the cooperation of the unions with an assurance that she would renew her effort to ensure that the remaining part of the exercise is stress-free, straightforward and pleasant for all.

“While apologizing to the Honourable Speaker and the entire House, she appreciated their intervention in ensuring the resolution of the issues that could stall the audit exercise.”