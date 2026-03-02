STACO Insurance Solvency Margin Falls Below Regulatory Threshold

…posts N939.9m loss

STACO Insurance Plc recorded a loss after tax of N939.86 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, deepening from a loss of N884.11 million posted in 2019, according to its audited financial statements.

The company’s gross premium written dropped sharply to N677.14 million in 2020 from N2.27 billion in the previous year, representing a decline of over 70 per cent. Net premium income also fell significantly to N735.29 million compared with N2.05 billion in 2019.

Despite the weak underwriting performance, investment income rose by 49.87 per cent to N118.63 million from N79.15 million a year earlier. However, the improvement was insufficient to offset rising operating and administrative expenses, which stood at N1.23 billion.

STACO’s underwriting and claims expenses declined to N421.72 million from N1.09 billion in 2019, reflecting lower business volumes during the year. Loss before taxation stood at N870.76 million against N819.12 million in the prior year.

The company’s total assets declined by 3.99 per cent to N5.69 billion in 2020 from N5.93 billion in 2019. Shareholders’ funds remained negative at N4.22 billion, compared with negative N3.23 billion in the preceding year, indicating continued capital erosion.

Cash and cash equivalents improved markedly to N403.70 million from N185.03 million in 2019, driven largely by net cash inflows from investing and financing activities. Net cash used in operating activities, however, rose to N574.24 million.

A review of the solvency position showed that the insurer recorded a negative solvency margin of N4.22 billion as at December 31, 2020, against the regulatory minimum capital requirement of N3 billion for non-life insurrs, highlighting ongoing capital adequacy challenges.

Earnings per share stood at a negative 11 kobo, compared with negative 10 kobo in 2019, while the company’s share price remained at 50 kobo during the period under review.

The financial statements indicate that STACOInsurance will need to strengthen its capital base and improve underwriting performance to restore profitability and meet regulatory solvency requirements.