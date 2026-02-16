STACO Insurance Cuts Loss To N961.6m In 2020 Despite Weak Premium Growth

STACO Insurance Plc reduced its loss after tax to N961.58 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, from N1.48 billion recorded in 2019, reflecting a 35.08 per cent improvement in performance despite a challenging operating environment.

The company’s audited financial statements show that loss before tax narrowed to N936.58 million in 2020 compared to N1.41 billion in the previous year. Gross premium written declined sharply to N682.41 million in 2020 from N2.39 billion in 2019, representing a 71.49 per cent drop.

Net premium earned also fell to N227.01 million from N2.49 billion, while net underwriting income decreased to N251.23 million from N2.65 billion.

Underwriting and claims expenses stood at N374.43 million, down from N1.40 billion in 2019, helping to moderate overall losses.

Investment income rose to N134.37 million from N112.58 million, while other income surged significantly to N314.40 million compared to N14.67 million in the prior year, providing additional support to earnings.

Net operating loss improved to N698.48 million from N1.04 billion in 2019, while finance costs declined to N238.11 million from N366.50 million. Total comprehensive loss for the year stood at N846.81 million, compared to N1.39 billion recorded in 2019.

On the balance sheet, total assets decreased to N2.11 billion in 2020 from N2.47 billion in 2019. Total liabilities rose to N11.16 billion from N10.30 billion, while shareholders’ funds remained negative at N9.05 billion, compared to negative N7.83 billion in the previous year.

Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to N428.83 million as at December 31, 2020, from N189.23 million a year earlier, supported by strong net cash inflows from investing activities amounting to N555.89 million. Loss per share improved to 9 kobo in 2020 from 15 kobo in 2019.