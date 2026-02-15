Stable Electricity: Fading Dreams Over Presidential Villa, Agencies’ Billion Naira Solar Budgets

Despite efforts by successive governments to tackle Nigeria’s decades-long power crises, Nigerians still grapple with persistent blackouts. With billions of Naira budgeted for alternative power sources by the presidency and agencies of the government, there are concerns that Nigeria may not bid farewell to darkness anytime soon. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports.

Over the years, from one campaign stop to the other, political parties and politicians seeking to occupy Nigeria’s highest office make Nigeria’s decades-long electricity problem a campaign issue, promising to fix it. That is simply to curry electoral favours.

It was no different story in the run-up to the 2023 presidential election. Candidate Bola Tinubu had at a Business Lunch televised by TVC declared that Nigerians would get electricity if elected, stating categorically that he should not be elected for a second term should he fail to deliver on his campaign promise.

Specifically, Tinubu said : “By all means, you must get electricity and you will not pay for estimated bill anymore. A promise made will be a promise kept. If I don’t keep the promise and I come for a second term, don’t vote for me.” With another election year around the corner as the President inches closer to his third year in office, some Nigerians have expressed concerns about the nagging problems of power blackouts and grid collapses, reminding the President of his campaign promise.

Prominent among them is a leading Presidential hopeful for the 2027 elections, Peter Obi. Obi, in a statement on his verified X handle, said the realities in the power sector should worry every Nigerian, stating that Tinubu’s campaign promise in 2022 was clear: “If I do not provide steady electricity in my first four years, do not vote for me for a second term.”

Yet, in January 2026 alone, the national grid has already collapsed twice, and the month is not even over. Last year, it collapsed about 12 times. This reality sharply contradicts the promise and should worry every patriotic Nigerian,” his statement read in part.

As of 2023, despite the privatisation of electricity generation and distribution arms of the industry since November 2013, the Federal Government said it had funnelled about N7trillion into direct interventions in the power sector. It explained that the N7trillion did not include interventions from international donors.

The Market Operator of the Transmission Company of Nigeria at the time, Dr Edmund Eje, had at a press conference said: “You and I were enthusiastic about privatisation; yes, the government has no business doing business and we saw that NEPA failed.

We were all witnesses and so everybody was enthusiastic to have something different that would usher us into a new power paradise. But it never came. “Now, this conference is to evaluate. What are the issues? The Federal Government has spent about N7trillion on interventions, direct interventions. I am not talking about monies from donors, but on direct interventions and we are also asking for more.”

More Nigerians speak

Abdullah Yakubu is a trader in the Potiskum area of Yobe State. He said: “The maximum time we get electricity these days is just an hour. We get it from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. Whenever they choose to be nice, they add 30 minutes. But when it is approaching end of the month, they give two hours.

Power supply here is terrible.” For the Dean, Student Affairs, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria, Kaduna State, Hajia Aisha Umar, power supply doesn’t go beyond two hours daily. “We get a maximum of 45 minutes daily in Zaria…45 minutes, an hour, not anything more than two hours.

I’ve been to Adamawa, it’s the same thing. Most people rely on solar power.” Adeolu Kuyoro is a commercial bus driver in the Magboro area of Ogun State. He said: “Electricity is rotational. On Day 1 , for instance, we are supposed to have it at night, Day 2 is our “off day”(total darkness), and Day 3 is day shift, we have it during the day.

The cycle continues. Despite the shift, it still doesn’t guarantee electricity for the entire time of the shift.” An Abuja resident, Olawale Afolabi, said: “Where I live in Abuja, in an area known as F01 Kubwa, it’s a Band A zone. Generally, in 24 hours, we have power for more time than not.

Sometimes, we get up to 20 hours or even more, sometimes less. But we get power daily, other things being equal. That is if there’s no grid collapse or fault.” A business owner, Bode Opakunle, in the Egbeda area of Lagos said: “ Here, at Pipeline Bus Stop, Egbeda-Idimu Road, Lagos, we do roughly have up to 12 hours electricity interruptedly daily.” Tope Ajenifuja lives in the Arigbawonwo area of Mowe, Ogun State.

He shared his experience with Sunday Telegraph: “After over a week of no electricity, we eventually got it yesterday for three hours. As I speak now, it’s no longer available. It could take another five days or even one week before it is restored again.

That has been the pattern.” Amid darkness, Aso Rock, agencies embrace alternative power sources As reports indicate Nigeria still battles unstable electricity, a number of Nigerian government agencies, including Aso Rock, have budgeted billions of Naira for alternative power in the 2026 budget despite promising Nigerians better electricity.

For some critics of the Tinubu government, adoption of alternative power at Aso Rock and other agencies of government questions the government’s commitment to providing stable electricity.

For instance, the 2026 budget document shows that while the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has budgeted N1.8 billion for power generating systems for its headquarters data centres and its 36 state offices for steady electricity, the Office of the AuditorGeneral of the Federation plans to spend N225 million for solar power and inverter installation.

Also, among other institutions of the government, the Police Service Commission(PSC) headquarters budgeted and the Federal Road Safety Corps budgeted N59.5 million and N66.1 million respectively. For the solarisation of the Presidential Villa, the Tinubu administration plans to spend N7 billion in 2026.

Recall that in 2025, hue and cry greeted the N10 billion budget for the solarisation of Aso Rock Villa. In defence of the budget, the Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, had in a statement, argued that it was consistent with globally accepted standards of powering key national institutions. “The White House in Washington D.C. uses solar power.

We are not reinventing the wheel. We are following a tested and globally accepted model for powering important national institutions sustainably,” Onanuga said.

National grid woes In what experts have described as a move to escape the alarming frustration with grid unreliability, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced recently that an additional 20 firms secured power generation permits in the third quarter of 2025 alone.

Despite an installed capacity said to be about 13,000MW, stakeholders argue that the national grid can only generate about 5,000MW of electricity. At a recent summit, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Chief Executive, Saidu Mohammed, lamented the stagnation in electricity generation.

According to him, Nigeria had celebrated achieving around 4,500MW some 25 years ago, but his still hovering around 5,000 megawatts despite, “having installed capacity of more than 13,000MW.” This is even as grid failures have continued to be a regular feature of Nigeria’s electricity sector.

For instance, in January alone, the national grid collapsed twice in less than a week. Meanwhile, data from NERC showed that between 2010 and 2022, Nigeria experienced at least 222 partial and total collapses, even as there were reports of 12 more between 2024 and 2025.

The grid collapses and the frustration occasioned by epileptic power supply are not without their effects on the economy as the World Bank estimates that outages cost Nigeria $29 billion annually.

This is even as the World Bank’s Energy Progress Report 2025 ranked the country number one on the list of African countries with the worst power supply.

In a recent interview with a national newspaper (not Sunday Telegraph), the Executive Director of PowerUp Nigeria, Adetayo Adegbemle, urged the Federal Government to focus on bringing industries and manufacturers back to the national grid, stating that a grid cannot be built on residential consumers.

He said: “You cannot build the grid on residential consumers. It has to be built on industries and commercial customers. They are the ones that can wake up in the morning and use 500 to 1,000 megawatts at once.”

He, however, bemoaned the billions of Naira spent annually by manufacturers on alternative sources of energy, saying consumers eventually bear the brunt.

“If that money enters the national grid, they can easily give electricity for free to homes because somebody will be paying for it. They can close their eyes and do cross-subsidies,” he explained.

Questions about sincerity Commenting, a senior lecturer in the Economics Department at the University of Lagos and energy consultant, Dr Emmanuel Ogunniyi, told Sunday Telegraph that it was indefensible for the government to budget billions of Naira for alternative sources for power while Nigerians battle unstable electricity.

He expressed disappointment over the failure of the Tinubu government to make good its promise to provide stable electricity after almost three years of controlling the levers of power.

“At the inception of this regime, they were saying that the issue of electricity will be solved and it will be total. Our expectation was that by the time they were 18 months into the tenure, they would have achieved more than 50 per cent. But incidentally, it is still the same story.

Some people have taken over the country in such a way that there is no way the government can defeat them easily. That’s why they have held us by the jugular. And for us to escape, the government must… I don’t want to use the word that would sound uncivilisèed.

Some people would have to go down to make the country stand. I must be sincere with you. We are not there yet. How can a government defend a situation whereby you are saying unstable electricity will be a thing of the past and you are saying you are bringing solar to the tune of N30 billion?” he queried.

Diversifying energy sources increases energy mix; Nigeria can’t rely solely on national grid – Ex- REAN President For a former president of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria,(REAN) Segun Adaju, governments across the world are diversifying energy sources, stating that it is one of the ways of ensuring energy security.

He further stated in a chat with Sunday Telegraph that relying on the grid alone was against the idea of energy diversification. “There is what is called energy mix, which means you can generate power from several sources as endowed to a country.

Globally, that’s one step that many governments are taking to diversify their energy sources. Relying on the grid does not support the notion of energy diversification or security.

One of the reasons it is also a compelling step by the MDAs is that they are already spending money on other alternatives like generators.

You can imagine how much is being spent by some of the government MDAs to fuel generators. If adopting a renewable energy like solar will be cheaper than what they are spending on fuel, then it is a good step. It is also telling Nigerians that we have to diversify our energy sources; that we don’t have to rely on the national grid.

I think government is even showing Nigeria how to achieve energy independence and energy security by saying one of the alternatives is renewable energy. Grid is an alternative. Off-grid is an alternative. Generator is an alternative. But the government is showing that the viable alternative is renewable energy. Even in developed countries, they are deploying renewable energy.

They are increasing their energy mix with renewables.” Nigerians now enjoy 20 hours of electricity -Power minister’s aide In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said the troubles with the power sector predate the current administration, stating that they can’t be solved overnight, even when they are not insurmountable.

Nigerians, he added, now get up 20 hours supply of electricity daily. “The issue with the power sector is not one that can be solved overnight. Like I said, there has been an improvement in supply. People are getting up 20 hours of supply today. Like I said, there is always room for improvement. We know the problems are there but they are not insurmountable.

Nigerians must understand that there are two sources of power supply. One is through thermal, which is gas and hydro, which is water. We need to diversify our sources of energy. One of the ways we can do that is to exploit other avenues we can source energy from.

So, if the government is saying it is putting money on solar energy, it is a way of diversifying our sources of energy. It is also a way of reducing pressure on the grid. So, it’s very important that we diversify our sources of energy. We may not really where we ought to be but there has been an improvement.”

Govt should lead crusade to generate electricity, not seeking alternatives – JAF Expressing disappointment that the presidency and agencies of the government are embracing alternative sources of energy at a time he said many homes left in darkness can’t afford same, the Deputy Chairman of Joint Action Front, Achike Chude, said what it presupposes is that not much will be done to save the sector. He likened the power sector situation to the practice of seeking treatment abroad by elected public office holders while leaving public hospitals in decrepit state.

To budget for solarisation of Aso Villa and agencies of government, he said, was another way of going abroad for solution, stating that there might be less emphasis on repairing the infrastructure on ground for the good of all.

“The President, in his engagement with Nigerian voters, said before the 2023 elections that one of the criteria to judge him would be ability to give constant electricity to Nigerians and even said Nigerians should not re-elect him if he is not ready to do that. So, going to three years of his administration, power situation has not improved.

It has more or less remained the same in spite of government ‘best efforts’. And this is also in spite of continual increase in the cost of electricity tariffs in the country. There is also a lot of debts. Sometimes, you hear DISCOS say they are all being owed by the government. What we have seen as a result is the distribution of darkness. The national grid has collapsed several times. Even this year, it has collapsed once or twice. Last year, it collapsed several times.

“Now, getting to the presidency, looking for an alternative power supply in the country, it is the same alternative they look for in the health sector, where leaders get out of the country; our health infrastructure is looking down, where children of the elite are sent out because they don’t trust the educational institutions in the country. But they forget that they are the ones that are supposed to make our educational system and health system work properly.

Again, they have gone abroad to bring a more reliable source of electricity for themselves. With this, there might be less emphasis on repairing the infrastructure on ground. It is the same thing that we see with the health institution in Nigeria. They don’t put as much as they should because they don’t depend on the healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

There can’t be hope when the very people that should be leading the crusade to generate electricity are now looking for alternatives that ordinary Nigerians don’t have access to. It means not much will be done to save the sector. Meanwhile, a lot of government agencies are owing DISCOs all over the country and they are not willing to pay them,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Meanwhile, amid Nigeria’s power crisis, stakeholders point to the 2023 Electricity Act, which decentralises power generation and regulation, as a possible turning point.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph on the call in some quarters for the replication of the Aba model following the installation of the Geometric Power Plant in Abia State, Patrick Udechukwu, Senior Investment Manager (Power/Energy) Infra Corp. (Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria), asserted: “The model is the way forward in that, the subnational and private sector will develop generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure. Instead of a centralised grid, you are now having a regionalised grid,or statelevel grid.”