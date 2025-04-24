St. Peter’s Basilica Reopens As Thousands Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis

Share

On Thursday, St. Peter’s Basilica reopened its doors to welcome tens of thousands of mourners arriving from across the globe to pay their final respects to Pope Francis, following a temporary closure in the early hours of the day.

The Vatican’s official media said nearly 50,000 people have already visited the basilica since Wednesday, where the late pontiff lies in state in an open coffin ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to close at midnight, the Basilica remained open until 5:30 a.m. (03:30 GMT) to accommodate the surging crowds before reopening at 7 a.m.

New Telegraph recalls that Pope Francis, 88, passed away on Monday following a stroke at the Santa Marta guesthouse within the Vatican.

His body was transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday in a solemn and dignified procession.

The late pontiff, widely recognised as a transformative figure in the Catholic Church, served for 12 years and was known for his progressive stances, championing the rights of the poor, marginalised, and migrants, often drawing sharp criticism from conservative factions within the Church.

Saturday’s funeral, expected to draw over 170 delegations including heads of state and government, will take place in St. Peter’s Square and will be broadcast to millions around the world.

“A chapter in the Church’s history has been closed,” said Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller in an interview with la Repubblica on Thursday.

The German cardinal, a leading conservative voice within the Church and one of 133 cardinals eligible to vote in the upcoming conclave, praised Francis for his unwavering commitment to social justice, particularly in defending migrants and the impoverished.

The Vatican is now preparing for the funeral and the subsequent conclave to elect the Church’s 267th pope—a process that will shape the future direction of Catholicism in an increasingly complex global landscape.

