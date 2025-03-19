St. Patrick’s Ibadan Alumni Association Elects New National Officers

Share

St. Patrick’s Grammar School, Ibadan, has elected new national officers to manage its affairs for the next two years. Veteran journalist and communications consultant, Ayo Aluko-Olokun, emerged as the National President.

He takes over from Dr. Dayo Mobereola, the Director General of Nigeria Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA). Aluko-Olokun brings on board almost four decades of a career in journalism and has worked in the defunct Concord Press and The Comet (now The Nation).

He is the incumbent editor of Nigeria Democratic Report, the news portal of the International Press Centre. Also elected in the National Executive Committee are Surv. Saka Ademola Lateef, first national vice president; Mr. Wale Lawal, second national vice president (Diaspora); Mr. Patrick Akinyode, General Secretary, Mr. Gabriel Oshoma, first assistant General Secretary; Mr. Idowu Faith Alive, second Assistant General Secretary.

Others elected include Engr. Olasumbo Akinosun, Treasurer; Engr. Joshua Akindele, Financial Secretary; Mr. Olusogo Faluro, Social Secretary; Mr. Bayo Gbadamosi, Internal Auditor; Barr. Samuel Erinle, Legal Adviser; Mr. Isiaka Akinbode, Welfare Secretary; and Alhaji Ishola Olanrewaju as the Publicity Secretary.

A statement by the Association’s Publicity Secretary said the National President, in his acceptance speech, promised that the new executive would embark on an agenda to rebuild the school and return it to its glorious days of academic excellence.

