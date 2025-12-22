St. Mary’s School: Tinubu Prioritised Rescue Of Children, Teachers – Ribadu

…Our prayers have been to mark Christmas with our families – Teachers

… As Gov Bago describes rescue as ‘unprecedented’

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has officially handed over the remaining 130 kidnapped students and teachers of St Mary’s Catholic School to Niger state Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, saying “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prioritised their rescue”.

Most of the children released this time are far younger than the earlier 100 rescued and presented to the Governor on 8 December 2025.

It should be recalled that the 315 children and teachers were abducted in the early hours of Friday, 21st November, 2025, as 50 of them were reported to have escaped from their abductors.

While speaking at a brief ceremony at Government House, Minna, the NSA, who was represented by the National Coordinator Centre for Counter Terrorism, Abuja, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, explained that the rescue mission coordinated by the office of the NSA succeeded through the combined efforts of security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Police, the Department of Security Service (DSS)

According to him, “the rescue of the remaining kidnapped students and teachers followed the directives of President Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu and, coordinated by the office of the NSA.

This landmark achievement was achieved through the efforts and help of the Nigerian Police, the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, and the DSS.

“The federal government is committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens by coming up with reforms to tackle future situations.

“The federal government will implement short-term measures in high-risk areas by involving community leaders to provide safety for all”.

Furthermore, he disclosed that “we will also reopen all schools that have been closed due to insecurity to ensure our children continue with their education”.

“On this note, on behalf of the National Security Adviser, I hand over the remaining 130 students and teachers of St Mary’s Catholic School to you (Governor)”.

In an interaction with one of the teachers (no name), he said, “All I can say now is that God has heard our prayers, and I know everyone has been praying for us too.

“We kept saying one prayer, that God should help so that we can be reunited with our families and spend Christmas with them.”

Another teacher, while thanking God, the government, the school and security agencies, lamented that, “some of these children are too young to be abducted, but thank God we are back alive”.

While responding, Governor Bago thanked President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the office of the NSA along with other security agencies, for ensuring the safe return of all the kidnapped students and teachers.

Accordingly, he said, “We thank God for the mercies shown to us. Looking at them, you see the torment they have gone through and looking at their number is also very scary. We are happy they will be reunited with their families”.

Bago further described the rescue of the students and their teachers as unprecedented, saying, “to get everyone back like this in the country is a thing to thank God for.”