St. Mary’s School Attacks: Remaining Children, Teachers Will Be Rescued Soon – FG

The Federal Government has reassured parents and relatives of children and teachers abducted from the St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri in Agwarra Local Government area of Niger State that it is working around the clock to ensure the speedy rescue of the remaining school children and their teachers in captivity.

Giving this assurance on Wednesday when he visited Governor Umaru Bago to commiserate with him and the people of the State over the abduction of the school children, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, said President Tinubu is not resting on the issue.

The Minister, who described what happened as a call for deep and sober reflection, pointed out that the issue of security should be a collective responsibility.

According to him, “ever since the incident occurred, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not rested, he is working with sub-nationals and international organisations to ensure that the challenges of insecurity across parts of the country are tackled.

“I can assure you and the parents that the remaining children and teachers still in captivity will be rescued soon”.

In his remarks, Governor Bago urged Nigerlites to remain united irrespective of religion and culture to defeat the common enemy.

The governor then appreciated the efforts of the federal government in rescuing the abducted school children of St. Mary’s Catholic School.

He prayed that with collaboration with all critical stakeholders, the remaining abducted school children and teachers will also be rescued in no distant future.