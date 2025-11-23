St. Mary’s School Attacks: 50 Pupils Escape, Reunite With Families

Two days after suspected terrorists attacked and abducted 303 pupils, students, and 12 teachers of St. Mary’s Catholic Private Primary and Secondary School, fifty (50) of the abducted pupils have escaped and reunited with their families.

Providing an update in a statement, the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, said the escaped pupils made their way to their various homes and did not return to the school after fleeing from their captors.

This development comes barely days after the terrorists launched the Friday morning attack that led to the mass abduction.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, Bishop Yohanna said the school authorities were able to confirm the pupils’ return after reaching out to several parents and conducting visits.

The statement read in part:

“This is to notify the public that as at Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we have received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents.

“As it stands now, 236 primary pupils, another three children belonging to our staff, 14 secondary school students, and 12 teachers, making a total of 265 persons are still with their abductors.”

He further explained that in the primary section, the school has 430 pupils, out of which 377 are boarders and 53 are day students.

“Currently, aside from the 50 pupils that escaped and returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not taken away,” he added.

Bishop Yohanna, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, said that while the church and community are relieved by the return of the 50 children, prayers must continue for the safe rescue of the remaining victims.

He urged the public to remain calm and prayerful, assuring that the church and community leaders are working closely with security agencies, government officials, and relevant authorities to ensure the swift and safe return of all abductees.