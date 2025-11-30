St. Mary’s School Attack: Over 200 Parents Protest, Condemn Govt’s Denial

As the Niger State government continues to play down the attack and abduction of 265 children and teachers from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area, over 200 parents over the weekend, converged and appealed to the federal and state governments to expedite the safe return of those abducted.

The appeal was made when the parents converged in the school to put down their names and names of their wards, who have been in captivity for over a week. It should be recalled that Governor Umaru Bago had alleged that the children were only missing following a mere scare by the suspected terrorists and that the school authority was economical with information.

It should be recalled that 12 teachers, 303 pupils and students of the School were abducted on Friday the November 21, this year. Some of the parents, who carried placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Bring Back Our Girls’, ‘ Our Girls and Teachers are still in captivity’, ‘We need security in Agwarra’, ‘Is education a Crime’, lamented that the state government was yet to visit or send a representative to commiserate with the families.

Explaining the registration process, the Diocesan Director of Communication, Rev. Fr. Stephen Okafor, said the exercise had become very important as the government has requested for it. He added that, “with this registration and the number of parents, who have turned up, we do hope those negative speculations will end.

Some of these parents had to travel between 3 and 4 hours to get here.” Also, another Priest, Fr. Linus Arege, told our Correspondent that the registration, which started on Monday to Friday has 215 parents and guardians already registered, adding that, it was duly supervised and signed by a representative of the Agwarra LGA and the Diocese.

A parent, who gave his name as Dimas Joseph Mauhuta, whose son, Julius Dimas, (JSS 2) is among those abducted, blamed the government for saying the children were not abducted. According to him: “The truth is that, my child and others were abducted.

The government should act and come to our aid instead of saying what is not true.” Another parent, Emmanuel Ejeh, whose JSS son, Mathias was abducted, said his other two children graduated from the school and the school had never experienced such an attack in the past.

In his response, Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor of the school, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, hoped that with the registration, the abductees will regain their freedom very soon. According to him: “It is eight days now since their abduction.

We have not heard anything yet. We are still very hopeful of their return and we are prayerful.” He then disclosed that, the school serves over 50 communities within and outside Agwarra LGA and that to get the parents to come forth to register their names as directed by Governor Umaru Bago, “was not an easy task as most of them had to travel on motorcycles riding between 3 to 4 hours.”

Furthermore, Bishop Yohanna called on well-meaning Nigerians and the world at large to continue in their prayers for the rescue and safe return of the remaining victims.

The Principal of the school, Rev. Sis Felicia Gyam, while dispelling claims from some quarters that there was a prior warning said: “There was nothing like that. Whoever said so, should bring proof of evidence. Neither was there a circular nor a verbal notification”.

The sobbing headmistress, Sis. Blessing Amodu, told our Correspondent that from the day of the incident, she has been devastated and yet to overcome the shock. According to her: “I am devastated. In fact, I am very disturbed that the children up till now are not back yet.

“All I am pleading for at this moment is for the government and all concerned and everyone that is touched by the incident to please help us to look for ways on how to rescue these children and the staff back to us. That is all I am pleading for, nothing more than that”.

It was reported that on November 23, that 50 pupils escaped and had reunited with their parents.