St. Mary’s School Attack: Niger Gov Shuts Down All Private, Public Schools

…303 students, 12 teachers abducted – Bishop Yohanna insists

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has ordered the closure of all public and private Primary and Secondary Schools across the State.

Governor Bago made this announcement shortly after the security meeting with heads of security agencies following the recent kidnapping of School children at St Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the State

According to the Governor, “All Missionary, Islamic Schools and Federal Government Colleges have also been shut down until further notice.

“Additionally, all Tertiary Institutions in Niger North Senatorial District and other vulnerable areas in Niger East Senatorial District are to be closed down as well”.

The farmer governor called on all heads of security agencies, Civil Society Organisations, the organised labour and religious leaders to focus on the rescue of the children and reiterated that the government will continue to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Governor Bago, who described the incident as unfortunate, added that the overall mission is to see how the kidnapped children and other kidnapped victims will be rescued.

He said the government has not given any official figure on the number of children kidnapped from St. Mary’s Catholic School.

In Governor Bago’s words: “the figure has not been ascertained as the Department of State Service, Nigeria Police, and other security agencies are already carrying out headcount to ascertain the actual figure.”

However, the School had, through its Proprietor and Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in a statement signed by this Media Aide, Daniel Atori, said the number of pupils and students abducted is 303 and 12 teachers.

Bishop Yohann, who is also the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state chapter, said, “This is not the time for propaganda but to pray and ensure the rescue and safe return of the victims.”