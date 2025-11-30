St. Mary’s School Abductions: Christian Worshippers Call On Govt To Act Swiftly

Catholic worshippers from the Kontagora Diocese on Sunday intensified prayers and urged President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umar Bago to act swiftly for the safe return of children and teachers abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic School in Papiri, Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

Madam Cecilia Audi, a retired teacher, told our correspondent after Mass that she empathizes with the Bishop over the ordeal and called on the authorities to ensure the safe return of the children, similar to efforts made in Kebbi State. “President Tinubu and Governor Bago, do all you can to bring back our children. We are all crying and cannot eat or sleep,” she said.

Tina Okeke, Provincial Catholic Women President, and Mrs. Elizabeth Otti also urged women across the state and the country to join in prayers for the urgent release of those in captivity.

“We believe in God that these innocent children will return home and be reunited with their parents,” Okeke said. She added, “Is it an offense to send our children to school or to get them educated? Mothers everywhere, regardless of religion or tribe, are praying with us. I call on our dear President and his wife to act fast to ensure the children’s safe return.”

Mrs. Otti expressed that fear has gripped the community, with people venturing out to worship or market cautiously. Emmanuel Anyanwu, an executive member of the Catholic Men Organisation (CMO), Kontagora Diocese, said that since the abduction, parents have been unable to sleep or eat and appealed to federal and state governments and security agencies to intensify their efforts. “Everyone is devastated, but our hopes remain high,” he said.

During his homily at St. Michael’s Catholic Cathedral to mark the First Sunday of Advent, the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, prayed for the return of the 265 children and teachers abducted over a week ago. Bishop Yohanna, who is also the proprietor of the school, described the abduction as tragic and unexpected.

“One of our catechists has four children among those abducted. We cannot hide from this reality, and it is time for the truth to surface. Everyone is traumatized, but let’s continue to pray,” he said.

Bishop Yohanna expressed confidence that the government is ready and capable of ensuring the safe return of the abducted children and teachers. Bible readings during the service were taken from Isaiah 2:1-5, Romans 13:11-14, and Matthew 24:37-44.