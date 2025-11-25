St. Mary’s Attack: School Release Names Of 265 Victims Still In Kidnappers Den

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese and Proprietor St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State has released names of the remaining 265 persons still in captivity.

According to the list released by the Bishop, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna who is also the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State chapter, the adults are five teachers and seven non-teaching staff making twelve.

It should be recalled that the list of the 50 pupils who escaped was released yesterday and they have since reunited with their parents.

The total summary is 12 Staff, 14 Secondary students, 239 Nursery and Primary pupils making a total 265. Below is the list of those still in captivity: Teachers & Non Academic Staff; 1.Bitrus Yohanna, Teacher 2. Cyril Bagudu, Teacher 3. Mercy Yohanna, Teacher 4. Justina Yakubu, Teacher 5. Yohanna Daniel Dogonyatro, Teacher 6. Agnes Joseph, Non-Academic staff 7. Anna Terry, Non-Academic staff 8. Terry Francis, Non-Academic staff 9. Emmanuel Ibrahim, NonAcademic staff, 10.