St. Mary’s Abduction: Bishop Says No Notification Yet

The cheering news circulating on a private television station regarding the release of some abducted children cannot be confirmed, as the Proprietor of St. Mary’s Private Catholic School, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, says neither he nor any staff member has been contacted.

Despite the uncertainty, the Bishop expressed strong optimism that the children will return safely and be reunited with their families.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, Bishop Yohanna, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter said the report remains unverified as no official communication has been received.

“It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released,” he said.

“We have been praying and waiting for their return. If it is true, then it is cheering news. However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified.”

He added that the Church remains hopeful:

“We hope and pray it is true, and we look forward to when the remaining children will also be released.”