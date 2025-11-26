St. Mary School: Students, Teachers To Reunite With Parents Soon – APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has assured that the abducted children and teachers of the St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the state will be reunited with their parents very soon.

He gave this assurance when he led the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter.

According to him, the party is standing in solidarity with the family, the Christian community, the government and the people of Niger State.

The National Chairman had earlier visited Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Government House, Minna.

He said, “We are here to express our heartfelt condolences over the kidnapping that happened in the state. Our hearts are with you, our prayers are with you, and these children will be reunited with their parents as soon as possible.

“Wherever they are, I know that God will give them the strength, and as we wait upon the Lord for their return, God will rescue them, God will bring them back because the whole country is in prayer.

While commending the State Chairman and leadership of CAN in the state, the APC National Chairman assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts are yielding positive results and prayed that the St. Mary School children will soon be recovered safely.

He, however, decried the rising cases of kidnapping in the country, especially the sequence in which they are happening.

In his remarks, the CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna, who was represented by his vice, Rev. Ezekiel Ibrahim, commended the APC for the visit and assurance, adding that “prayers have been intensified”.

Earlier, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago called for continued prayers for the safe recovery of the missing school children and for sustainable peace in the state and the nation at large.

The Governor emphasised that the state is poised to continue to coexist regardless of religious differences, pointing out that there is strength in diversity.