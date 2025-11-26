St. Mary School Attacks: Two Parents Die Of Heart Attack

About a week after the abduction of 265 children from the St. Mary Private Catholic Primary and Secondary school, Papiri Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State, two parents of some of the abducted children have died of a heart attack.

The Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the Proprietor of the school, confirmed this development on Wednesday, November 26.

Bishop Yohanna said, “The man Anthony Musa died of a heart attack, but the female we don’t have the name yet because we couldn’t get the family”.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the release of the abducted school children on Sunday by a tactical operation by the Nigerian Armed Forces.