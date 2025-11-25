St. Mary School Abduction: IGP Condemns Attacks, Deploys Additional Resources

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has condemned the recent abduction of children and teachers at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, describing the act as terrorism aimed at denying Nigerian children access to education.

The IGP described the attack as unacceptable and assured that additional critical tactical assets and intelligence personnel have been deployed to Niger State to facilitate the safe release of the abducted children.

During a courtesy visit to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago in Minna, Egbetokun highlighted the deep security challenges facing the country, noting that various terrorist groups and bandits are waging violence across multiple states.

He cited recent incidents, including the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and 38 worshippers in Kwara State, as examples of the escalating threat.

“While we are encouraged that 50 children of St. Mary’s Catholic School have escaped and reunited with their families, our priority remains the safe recovery of the remaining children,” he said. “If any community is attacked, it is a threat to the entire nation.”

Egbetokun called for coordinated efforts among governments, security agencies, vigilante groups, and community leaders to address the security challenges confronting Niger State and the country at large.

He warned that Niger State is currently facing a particularly troubling security situation, with recent community displacements and border-area pressures requiring urgent attention.

Governor Bago commended the IGP for the prompt response and assured him of the state government’s continued collaboration to ensure the safety of citizens.

He noted that the exact number of children abducted remains uncertain, citing discrepancies from the Catholic Church, and announced that a registration process has been opened for parents to provide the names of their children.

“We are making every effort to rescue all missing children. We have confirmed the release of more abducted students of St. Mary’s Catholic School and will provide details later today,” Governor Bago said.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for the nation’s democracy and rise in defense of its security.