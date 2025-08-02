St. Lucian PM Condemns Political Attacks On Tinubu’s Visit

The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, has condemned in strong terms what he described as the “vilification and denigration” of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, by a politically motivated group allegedly backed by the Nigerian opposition.

Speaking during his national address in commemoration of St. Lucia’s 2025 Emancipation Day, Prime Minister Pierre criticized the backlash that followed President Tinubu’s recent official visit to the Caribbean island nation.

President Tinubu visited Saint Lucia as part of a broader diplomatic engagement aimed at fostering formal relations with the island and other members of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

However, a segment of Nigerian political activists and commentators criticized the visit, which led to a wave of online commentary.

In response, Pierre lamented what he called a deep-rooted legacy of slavery, which he said manifests today as self-hate and an inclination among some to view African people and their descendants as inferior.

“The reaction to President Tinubu’s visit is a sad reflection of the psychological chains of slavery that many still carry. It is tragic when people vilify one of their own due to lingering colonial mindsets,” Pierre said.

He reaffirmed Saint Lucia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Nigeria, especially through the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between both countries.

Pierre added that such partnerships are crucial in reconnecting Africa with the Caribbean, strengthening cultural, economic, and political ties that were severed through centuries of colonization and enslavement.