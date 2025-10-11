St. John/Mary’s Unity 1995 Set Marks 30 Years By Renovating Classrooms

The 1995 Set of St. John/Mary’s Unity Secondary School, Owo, Ondo State, has renovated a block of six classrooms as part of activities marking the set’s 30th graduation anniversary. The event, which held at the school premises yesterday, was attended by the school management, former teachers, students, and members of the alumni association.

The Chairman of the occasion and Principal of the school, Mr. Godswill Akinlewu, commended the alumni for their gesture, describing it as a remark-able contribution to the growth of the school. Akinlewu noted that the gesture would serve as encouragement to current students and other alumni to emulate the spirit of giving back exemplified by the 1995 Set.

“We are particularly elated to see the products of this great school giving back to the institution that helped shape them. “This gesture gives us encouragement as we continue to raise new generations who will emulate such noble action in the future,” he said. The principal also urged other graduating sets to support the ongoing efforts of the school management and the state government to restore the school to en- viable heights.