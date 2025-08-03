St. Augustine’s Old Students Donate Project, Present Gifts To Students, Teachers

The 1985 set of St. Augustine’s Comprehensive High School, Ayede-Oye Ekiti (SACHSO) has donated a ₦2 million tiling project for the school’s auditorium as part of activities marking 40 years since their graduation. The historic institution itself will celebrate its 50th anniversary in September 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Steve Oludare Akinyele, JP, FCA, President of the 1985 set, and released to the media on Thursday by the set’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Segun Ayoola.

According to the statement, the 40th anniversary celebration was held from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27, 2025, featuring a blend of reflection, celebration, and community service.

Highlights of the celebration included: unveiling of the auditorium tiling project on Friday, presentation of 2,500 notebooks to students and gift items to teachers at a valedictory service, where prizes and awards were also presented to outstanding alumni supporters.

There was also a friendly novelty football match involving over 50 members of the 1985 set.

Keynote lecture titled “Entrepreneurship: The Bedrock of Human Capital” was delivered by Prof. Sesan Fabamise, a Professor of Law at Afe Babalola University, followed by networking and social activities.

The event concluded last Sunday with a grand thanksgiving service at the school’s Alumni Hall, marking the finale of the 40th-anniversary celebration.

The anniversary attracted several notable dignitaries, including HRH Oba (Sir) Michael Oluwole Ademolaju Adugbole III, OON, KSJ, JP, the Oloye of Oye Kingdom, as well as Mr. A.A. Ashaolu, the third principal of the institution, under whose leadership the 1985 set began their studies.

The celebration not only strengthened the bond among the alumni but also reaffirmed their commitment to giving back to their alma mater and supporting the next generation of students