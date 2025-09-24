St Augustine’s Comprehensive High School To Celebrate Golden Jubilee October 6

The Old Students’ Association of St Augustine’s Comprehensive High School, Oye Ekiti (SACHSO) has unveiled activities to mark the school’s Golden Jubilee anniversary scheduled for Saturday, October 6, 2025.

According to a statement by the association’s worldwide coordinator, Mr. Babatope Aina, the week-long celebration will begin on Monday, September 29, with the grand finale on October 6 featuring the launch of a ₦500 million endowment fund, commissioning of completed projects, foundation-laying for new ones, and an award ceremony for distinguished Augustinians and guests.

Highlighting the association’s contributions over the past two decades, the worldwide President, Prof. Vincent Idowu Bamigboye, listed numerous interventions that have transformed the school’s infrastructure and learning environment.

These include the renovation and stocking of the school library in 2007, the establishment of an ICT/Computer Room in 2008, provision of a power-generating set, and the renovation of the Form 5 Block (now Chief A.A. Ashaolu Block). The old students also provided durable classroom furniture, sank a borehole for potable water in 2012, and instituted awards and prizes to motivate students and staff.

Further projects include the reconstruction and beautification of the administrative block (now Dr. Olatunde Richard Aladesanmi Block) in 2017, the construction of perimeter fencing in 2019, and the school frontage and gate in 2024. Other initiatives range from the renovation of staff quarters, building of modern toilets, provision of COVID-19 relief materials, to the supply of grass-cutting machines for student use.

In 2019, alumnus Pastor Olu Joseph Ogunmoyin, then General Manager at Chevron, facilitated the construction of the Joseph Olu Ogunmoyin Hybrid Library through a Chevron/NNPCL partnership. In 2023, the old students also expanded the laboratory building and built a students’ secretariat equipped with modern facilities.

The jubilee celebration will bring together old students from across Nigeria and abroad, alongside dignitaries including the Oloye of Oye, HRM Oba Michael Oluwole Adugbole III, Prof. Patrick Olajide Oladele of Ekiti State University, and the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.