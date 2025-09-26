St Augustine Comp High School Oye Ekiti Set To Celebrate Golden Jubilee

The Old Students’ Association of St Augustine’s Comprehensive High School, Oye Ekiti (SACHSO), has announced activities to mark the school’s golden jubilee on October 4.

The old students’ in a statement made available by the association’s worldwide coordinator, Mr. Babatope Aina, said the activities would commence on September 29 with the climax taking place Saturday when it will launch a N500 million endowment fund, commissioning and laying of projects foundation and award ceremony for distinguished Augustinians, and invitees.

In the last 20 years, the old students have been involved in renovating, maintaining and equipping the school. The worldwide President of the SACHSO Old Students Association, Prof Vincent Idowu Bamigboye, listed some of the interventions of the old students to their alma-mater.

“Renovated and stocked the Old School’s Library with Fumiture and Books, 2007; provided Information and Communication Technology/Computer Room, 2008; provided electricity generating set to power the computers, 2008; renovated and furnished Form 5 Block now known as Chief A. A. Ashaolu Block, 2012; and provided durable Plastic Chairs and desks for all classes in the Form V Block, 2012.

“Sunk a borehole for the provision of portable water to students and members of staff, 2012; instituted awards and prizes to encourage students and members of staff alike; renovated, reconstructed, expanded and beautified the administrative block, now known as Dr Olatunde Richard Aladesanmi Block, 2017; construction of perimeter fencing round the school to safeguard the lives and properties of the students and members of staff and prevent further encroachment on the landed properties, 2019; and construction of the frontage and gate for the school, 2024.”