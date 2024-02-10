st.anges Donates Books to Reunion Island

The Reunion Island’s Departmental Council was presented with the Seychelles recently published books “Alain and Ginette St.Ange, Family Ties” and “Alain St.Ange, A Life in Tourism,” which will now be included in their re- search section of their Departmental Archives. The presentation of the two books was make by Alain St.Ange to Ismael Locate, the Deputy Director of the Departmental Archives at Hotel du Department in Saint Denis in Reunion Island recently.

Following discussions on the books and the Seychellois Families, with direct links to Reunion, St.Ange was received by Teddy Sovet, the Director of the President’s Office to again discuss publications and historical ties between the two Indian Ocean Islands. Reunion Island officials have encouraged St.Ange to work to try to get the book that retraces so many Seychellois Families into French and in so doing open its potential to the many Reunionais using the research documents at the Departmental Archives.

St.Ange thanked Reunion and its Department Archives for placing the two Seychelles Books into their research department. St.Ange, who was Seychelles’ former Minister for Tourism, Aviation, Ports and Marine, is a renown global tourism expert and most sought after resource person and consultant. He presently runs his own consultancy outfit.