St.Ange to share insights on tourism at Aswan conference

Alain St.Ange is to deliver the keynote address at the Aswan conference in Egypt, which is scheduled to hold between February 18 and 20, 2025. St.Ange, who is a former Minister of Tourism, Aviation, Marine and Port, Seychelles, is an acknowledged global tourism expert, and consultant.

He will speak on the conference theme; Smart Tourism and Destination Identity: Reshaping the Future of Tourism and Hospitality, which is being organised by Sadat University’s Faculty of Tourism and Hotels.

In the letter of invitation to St.Ange signed by the President of the Conference on behalf of Sadat University’s Faculty of Tourism and Hotels, it noted, “Your expertise and insights will greatly enrich the discussions and provide valuable perspectives on the future of tourism and hospitality.”

The tourism expert and consultant disclosed that he is excited by the invite and looks forward to sharing his knowledge and insights with the attendees at the conference.

“I fly our country’s flag proudly on the speaker’s circuit and I am so happy that a son of Seychelles continues to be invited to share his experience on tourism on the international stage,” said St.Ange

