st.ange Reviews on 2023, Sees Buoyant Global Tourism Industry in 2024

Alain St.Ange, the former Seychelles Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, who now heads Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy, reflects on the outgone 2023 even as he envisions a brighter future for world tourism. In his New Year message, the global tourism icon noted that, ‘‘it is again time for us all to reflect on the year that was, and on the moments we all shared that kept us connected and appreciative of one another. ‘‘2013 was a busy year for me. Through my Tourism Consultancy Bureau, I was able to discover many new tourism destinations as I was called on to deliver an address on either tourism, air access, sustainable tourism development among others. ‘‘I was also engaged to advise many a Tourism Board or Ministry of Tourism on the best way forward in this postCOVID-19 environment and in a world, where the new priority today, is looking at the ongoing effects on tourism by the ongoing wars. ‘‘I also looked at new tourism projects with would be investors and their respective government facilitators. A diverse but interesting work schedule it was.

2024: Holds brighter future for global tourism

Grateful for all the accomplishments of the outgone year, he noted that the New Year will be quite a busy one for him and also the tourism industry, disclosing that it holds a lot of promises for everyone, particularly world tourism, which he expects to bloom. ‘‘2024 looks good and busy for me, with already planned and confirmed trips to Nigeria and La Reunion in January, Egypt and Eswatini in February, ITB in Berlin in early March and even the USA in June all this within the first six months of 2024. Over and above these I have been informed that I have been approved as a visiting Professor in the Council of Tourism Studies Department at Faculty of Tourism and Hotels in a main University of Egypt. ‘‘I will also board a Cruise Ship to deliver Port Lectures for a three-week period from South Africa doing the whole coast up to and including the Indian Ocean Islands. My Christmas message of just a week ago brought such a positive reaction after I hinted that Christmas was not only celebrated by Christians, but that it was instead a symbol of peace to the world.

‘‘This same idea was part of a message published on a tourism world wire before Christmas, when many of us agreed that perhaps, a modern mindset is symbolised by our industry: – Travel and tourism, a day where we rally as one to embrace the spirit of peace. ‘‘As part of the world of tourism, we do know that peace is a needed ingredient for tourism’s continued consolidation, and the world, our world and your world needs peace, real peace for a more conducive progress. The world needs many things inclusive sustainable development, but peace and security remains the key to real progress. ‘‘So, as we bid farewell to 2023, let us again, every one of us, reach out with our hands of friendship and together embrace the needed unity for a better world order, a more buoyant tourism industry and for a great 2024. I wish you all a Happy New Year 2024.’’