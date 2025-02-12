St.Ange, Declares Interest In Seychelles’ Presidential 2025 Race

Share

One of global tourism leading experts and consultants, Alain St.Ange, has declared interest in his country, Seychelles’ Presidential Election, which is scheduled to hold on September 27, 2025, with a bold vision for transparency, unity, and pragmatic leadership.

St.Ange is running as an Independent candidate alongside Daniella Payet, as his Vice President, in a race that many has tagged a close one, with the incumbent President, Wavel Ramkalawan, a former Member of Parliament and first opposition politician to win Presidential election in 2020 since the country’s independence.

There has been a growing call for change and transformation in the country that is located on the coast of Indian Ocean and noted for its rich and vast tourism troves, making it one of the leading and must visit tourist destinations in the world, for its natural and pristine beaches.

St.Ange, a distinguished figure in Seychelles’ political and economic development, was a former Minister for Tourism and Culture; and Tourism, Civil Aviation, Port and Marine. He once ran for his country’s Presidency under the One Seychelles political party.

Declaring his intention to contest the Presidency today at a formal ceremony held in Victoria, the country’s capital, St.Ange noted that together with Payet, as his Vice Presidential running mate, they aim to usher in a new era of inclusive governance, breaking away from the constraints of traditional party politics.

He said that they were prompted to enter the political arena following pressure from the business community, urging them to bring their expertise and leadership to Seychelles at this critical juncture.

St.Ange further decried the present economic woes of the country with particular reference to tourism, which is the main revenue earner for the country, as falling behind, with the present government lacking in ideas and programmes to reflate the country’s economy and critical sectors.

The two Independent candidates are advocating for a new era of governance focused on dismantling systems that prioritise personal and partisan interests over the common good.

“By rejecting party politics, they aim to address issues with transparency, fairness, and accountability.

This approach seeks to create a government that listens to its citizens, values merit over connections and prioritises national development.

“Their vision for Seychelles relies on collaboration and genuine public engagement to build a prosperous, inclusive future.

