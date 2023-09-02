St.Ange Confirms for Tourism Time 2023 in Bali

As TIME 2023, the first global summit by the World Tourism Network to be hosted by Indonesia in Bali between September 29 and 30, set to hold, former Seychelles Tourism Minister, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, Alain St.Ange, has been confirmed as one of the key speakers for the two days gathering.

St.Ange, who was in Indonesia some two years ago for some consultancy work with the private sector trade, said that he is looking forward to be heading to Bali again for this tourism meeting.

He will join Hon. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Minister Edmund Bartlett, the Tourism Minister of Jamaica, Members of the Government of Bali, and the Bali Tourism Board and several influential tourism personalities at the event being organised by the WTN Indonesia Chapter, Chapter Chair Ms. Mudi Astuti has been working tirelessly to shape this event at the Renaissance Uluwatu Bali Hotel.

World Tourism Network executives will be discussing issues about Small and Medium-sized businesses in tourism, their roles, challenges, and opportunities. Climate Change, Sustainable Tourism, Accessible Tourism, Peace Through Tourism, Resilience, Investments, Safety and Security, Training, Employment, and the Future of the Tourism Industry are all topics that are to feature on the agenda of the Bali 2023 meeting.

“I am honoured that I will be part of this Bali 2023 tourism event,” said St.Ange, who biography, entitled, Alain St.Ange – A Life in Tourism, is slated to be formally presented suring the event.