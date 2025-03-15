St.Ange, Air Seychelles honoured at ITB Berlin 2025

Share

Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles-based global tourism expert and consultant, who was the country’s former Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine and Air Seychelles were honoured at the PATWA Award ceremony held during the recently concluded ITB Tourism Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany.

St.Ange, who is an independent Presidential Candidate for the islands September 2025 elections, was the only recipient honoured with the Gold Award for ‘Lifetime Achievement in Tourism’ while Air Seychelles, represented in Berlin by Charles Johnson, the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, clinched the Indian Ocean Region Airline of the Year Award.

The airline Chief Executive Officer, Sandy Benoiton received the PATWA Gold Award for Excellence in Aviation Leadership in the Indian Ocean Region.

St.Ange, expressed delight over the recognition, noting, “Tourism is not an activity, but remains an industry. I worked in tourism with passion and always with my heart. Today I am so happy that my years of service in the industry is again recognised.”

He further said that he was happy to see Air Seychelles recognised as the Airline of the Year for the Indian Ocean Region. ‘‘It is a great achievement and I salute the management and staff of the airline for their work and devotion,’’ he added.

