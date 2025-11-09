S’South Men Pledge To Promote Gender Equity, Combat GBV

Stakeholders from Nigeria’s South South region have agreed on the urgent need to embrace gender equity and equality, emphasizing that societal disparities against women must end.

The agreement came during a “Train the Trainers” workshop held in Warri, Delta State, organized by Value Rebirth & Empowerment Initiatives with support from the Ford Foundation. The workshop brought together about forty men, including religious leaders, who are part of the Male Feminists Network.

Participants unanimously agreed that society would benefit if women were given equal opportunities to contribute to national development without oppression. The training, themed “Deconstructing Societal Norms and Misconceptions”, encouraged men to become key advocates in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

A communique issued at the end of the workshop stated:

“We commit to engaging men as key advocates and facilitators in the fight against gender-based violence, promoting accountability, respect, unity, and fairness in our communities. Feminism should fight inequality and promote equality, not impose ideas.”

Welcoming the participants, Pastor Edewor Egedegbe, Executive Director of Value Rebirth & Empowerment Initiatives, emphasized that feminism is about equity, fairness, and respect for all, not women hating men. He stated:

“Feminism is about fairness and equality, not competition. Masculinity and feminism are not opposites. Men can be proud feminists. Gender equality is not a women’s issue—it’s a human issue. When men stand for equity, everyone rises.”

Also speaking, Otive Igbuzor, Founding Executive Director of the Center for Leadership, Strategy, and Development, highlighted that gender-based violence continues to deeply affect the Niger Delta region. He noted:

“Patriarchy not only harms women but also imprisons men by suppressing empathy, vulnerability, and accountability. Despite growing awareness, reporting remains slow due to stigma, impunity, and cultural taboos.”

The workshop concluded with a call for men to actively promote gender equality, dismantle patriarchal norms, and create safe, inclusive spaces where men and women can thrive together.