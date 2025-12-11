S’South Media Awards To Honour Fubara, Green, Sirawoo

The first edition of the South South Media and Entertainment Awards (SSMEAwards) will take centre stage on Sunday, December 14, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will be honoured at the event, alongside prominent individuals, bankers, captains of industry, academicians, organisations and institutions that performed creditably in their respective fields and disciplines, in the year under review.

Rivers State Sports Commissioner, Barr Christopher Green and the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Sir Dr Honour Sirawoo, will also be honoured.

The event will be held at the prestigious Atlantic Hall, Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, with the Red Carpet commencing at 5 pm, while the event proper starts at 6 pm.