February 25, 2025
S’South Leaders: No Rift Between Akpabio And Akpoti –Uduaghan

South-South leaders on Sunday described the relationship existing between the President of the Senate, Chief Godswill Akpabio and the Senator Representing Kogi Central, Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, as cordial.

The leaders said they are aware that the Senate President, Akpabio does not have anything against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, contrary to insinuations by some political mercenaries.

Rising from a meeting on Sunday in Calabar, the SouthSouth leaders disproved sexual harassment and sidelining rumours, describing them as “wicked and malicious”.

The leaders in a statement by the National Chairman of the South-South Front, Chief John Harry shortly after the meeting, he applauded Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan for working for the progress of the country.

He said: “We know that the Senate President does not have anything against Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, contrary to the insinuation of political mercenaries.”

