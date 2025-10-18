S’South Govs Congratulate Otu At 66

The South South Governors Forum (SSGF) has congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, on his 66th birthday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the SSGF Chairman and Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, described Governor Otu as a visionary leader, committed to rewriting the developmental narrative of his state and the region.

He recalled that since assuming office two and a half years ago, Otu had breathed fresh dynamism into the governance of the state through people-centric policies and projects.

Otu’s servant-leadership style has given Cross River a new lease of life and inspired many even beyond the state.

While praising our colleague for his patriotism, the forum notes that Otu is a humble, compassionate and committed democrat who has prioritised the well-being of the people and the development of his state.

We pray for greater grace, wisdom and divine guidance of the Almighty, and urge Otu to remain steadfast while sustaining his vision for Cross River’s economic growth and advancement.

We assure the people of the South South region that the forum will continue to work together to sustain the tempo of collective regional development that their governors have committed themselves to.