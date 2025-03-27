S’South Dev Commission: N’Delta Youths Hail Tinubu

Share

The Niger Delta Region Youths under the auspices of Coalition of Niger Delta Youth stakeholders, have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission bill into law.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu signed the South-South Development Commission bill into law.

Reacting o the development, Bodmas Prince Kemepadei, convener of the Coalition of Niger Delta Youth stakeholders said the significant step represents a commitment to the equitable development and empowerment of the South-South region, fostering economic growth and social progress.

The group maintained that they were optimistic that the South-South Development Commission will serve as a catalyst for social change through job creation, industrial growth and for the entire development of the region.

The statement reads:” We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decisive action in signing the South-South Development Commission bill into law.

“This significant step represents a commitment to the equitable development and empowerment of the South-South region, fostering economic growth and social progress.

“The assent of the South – South Development Commission is not just a monumental milestone to us but a reassurance of the Renewed Hope administration’s commitment to fulfilling its campaign promises of equity and fairness.

“We are optimistic that the South – South Development Commission will serve as a catalyst for social change through job creation, industrial growth and the entire development of the region.

“While we commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we also hail the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and another notable parliamentarian whose voices reverberated in the hallowed chambers, giving consent and approval to the bill.

“We also extend our heartfelt appreciation to Ekpemupolo Oweizede Alias Tompolo and other leaders from the Region for their immense contributions towards the establishment of the South – South Development Commission.

“Again, we hail the Southern Nigerian Movement, an advocacy group whose relentless efforts and dedication have been instrumental in bringing this crucial issue to the forefront.

“Together, these initiatives paved the way for a brighter future for the communities in the South-South region.

“Consequently, we reiterate our continuous support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and pledge total commitment to protecting the ideals and policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the entire South – South Region. The statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

