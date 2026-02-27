In a development that could reshape the political architecture of the South-South ahead of the 2027 general elections, leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) convened their first-ever Zonal Leadership Meeting in Benin City, Edo State, on Friday.

The strategic gathering was hosted by the National Leader of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, at his residence.

Reacting to the landmark meeting, the ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary and member of the Zonal Leadership Team, Mabel Oboh, described the event as a decisive turning point for the region.

“This was not just a meeting of leaders,” Oboh stated. “It was a convergence of experience, institutional memory, and generational leadership determined to reposition the South-South within the national political equation.”

The Benin meeting brought together a rare assembly of political heavyweights across generations and party structures. Among the distinguished former governors and elder statesmen present were Rotimi Amaechi, Liyel Imoke, and Oserheimen Osunbor, alongside respected political economist Pat Utomi.

Their presence underscored the depth of experience and national reach within the South-South bloc of the ADC.

Key members of the National Working Committee and party leadership were also in attendance, including the National Chief Whip Festus Igbinoba, ADC Deputy National Chairman Andrew Uchendu, National Legal Adviser Oserheimen Osunbor, National Vice Chairman (South-South) Usani Uguru Usani, Deputy National Publicity Secretary Jackie Wayas, and the ADC National PWD Leader, Dr Chike Okogwu.

Their participation signalled institutional alignment between the zone and the party’s national leadership.

Also present were prominent political stakeholders, including Mrs Loretta Onoche, Ehigie Uzamere, Roland Owie, and Ken Pela, further reinforcing the breadth of representation across the region.

The meeting reflected generational inclusion and grassroots engagement, with National Youth Leader (Female), Obaro Caro; South-South Zonal Youth Leader, Bright Honda; Delta State Woman Leader, Mrs Joy Mena; and the six State Chairmen of the South-South zone actively participating in the deliberations.

According to Oboh, discussions centred on strengthening internal cohesion, harmonising leadership frameworks across the six states, deepening grassroots mobilisation, and strategically positioning the South-South as a decisive pillar in the ADC’s national roadmap towards the 2027 general elections.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun, in his remarks as host and elder statesman, thanked leaders for their commitment and thoughtful contributions to carrying the region forward. He emphasised unity, discipline, respect for structure, and strategic clarity as non-negotiable pillars for success.

A defining highlight of the meeting was the formal notification by Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, who announced his intention to contest for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chief Odigie-Oyegun expressed appreciation for what he described as the respect accorded to the zonal leadership.

“We appreciate our own son, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, for formally coming to notify the leaders of the South-South zone of his intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he stated.

The gesture was widely interpreted as a demonstration of institutional discipline and consultative politics, values that the ADC leadership says it intends to uphold as preparations intensify towards 2027.

The Benin convergence marked more than a meeting; it represented the formal activation of a coordinated South-South leadership architecture within the ADC.

“With elder statesmen, national officers, senators, youth leaders, women’s representatives, and grassroots structures aligned under a single strategic vision, the zone has unmistakably signalled its readiness to shape the party’s national trajectory.

The Benin meeting may well be remembered as the moment the South-South ADC transitioned from regional presence to a national political force.