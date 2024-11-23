SSMNGG Celebrates Sam-Ogbuku On Her Birthday

Share

The South South Media Network for Good Governance (SSMNGG) has felicitated with Amb (Mrs.) Amaba Sam-Ogbuku, on her birthday.

SSMNGG said that Amaba Sam-Ogbuku’s life is a testament to the transformative power of grace, purpose, and unwavering commitment to humanity.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the National Coordinator, Kenechukwu Obiajuru and Secretary, Comrade Theophilus Doumotimi, the statement noted that Dr Amaba Sam-Ogbuku has risen to become a shining star in the Niger Delta region.

The statement added that Dr Amaba Sam-Ogbuku’s professional journey is a tale of remarkable achievements.

It also stated that she served as an Administrative Assistant and Project Supervisor during her National Youth Service Corps year at the Ministry of Special Projects, Government House, Yenagoa.

They averred that her outstanding performance earned her a position at Platinum Bank (now Keystone Bank) in 2003, where she worked in various capacities until 2009.

The statement reads: “Amaba Sam-Ogbuku as a compassionate leader and philanthropist, has profoundly impacted the lives of countless individuals through the Amaba Sam-Ogbuku Empowerment Foundation (ASOF).”

“Her visionary programmes in women empowerment and girl-child education have created a society where everyone thrives.”

“Amaba Sam-Ogbuku’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2024, she was recognized by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) for her humanitarian and peace-building efforts in the Niger Delta.”

“She was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy degree in community development and social works by Kingdom Life University, Florida, USA.”

“As you celebrate your her birthday today, the South South Media Network for Good Governance join in honoring your legacies, compassion, resilience, and achievements.

“Happy Birthday, Amb. Dr. (Mrs.) Amaba Sam-Ogbuku.”The statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: