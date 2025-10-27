SSE Lab: Experts Chart Path For Redefining MSMs’ Role In Economy

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SmallScale Enterprise (SSE Lab), Adesola Jimmy-Eboma, along with experts has concluded plans to chart path for redefining the role of MSMEs in the Nigerian economy.

Hosting the second edition of the MBA Business showers to celebrate the cohort 2 graduands and heightened conversation on the role of MSMEs in the Nigerian Economy during the event, tagged “Innovation.

Inclusion. Impact: Redefining MSMEs in the Nigerian Economy, Adesola said: “Nigeria has enormous potential locked within her people. If every state intentionally develops its local resources into finished goods by turning cassava into packaged flour, hibiscus into export tea, and shea butter into global beauty products, we can transform our economic narrative.

“The MBA Business Showers has rapidly become a leading platform spotlighting innovation and entrepreneurial excellence in Nigeria’s small-scale manufacturing sector. Powered by SSE Lab, the initiative bridges the gap between vision and venture by equipping founders with practical structure, market-ready knowledge, and strategic support to thrive in today’s dynamic economy.

“The Manufacturing Business Accelerator (MBA) is a 90-day intensive transformation program tailored for product-based founders and micro-manufacturers. Over three months, participants progress through a disciplined pathway of conceptualisation, product validation, branding, packaging, regulatory compliance, and market launch, transforming raw ideas into proudly made-in-Nigeria brands capable of competing globally.

“Through the MBA Business Shower, we have built entrepreneurs who can make vision real because we have seen ordinary individuals like; traders, artisans, and dreamers become structured, compliant, export-ready businesses within 90 days. This is a statement of possibility.”

Scheduled in Lagos, it will have keynote addresses delivered by Mr Charles Odii, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of SMEDAN, and Ms Esther Obiekwe, the Group Head, Retail & SME Banking at NOVA Bank.

The event will have a fireside chat session that will feature Dr. Bunmi Kola-Dawodu, State Manager, SMEDAN; Dr. Meksley Nwagboh, Divisional Head, Marketing & Communications, Fidelity Bank Plc; Afolabi Solebo, Esq., General Manager, LASCOPA; Dr. Ayomide Funmilayo Olofinjana, Founder & CEO, Florence Richards Africa; and Adanna Uche, Founder & CEO, Ady’s Agro Processing Ltd. The session will be moderated by the Founder of Moore organics, Mrs. Adebisi Odeleye.